‘In My Room’ With Alex Ebert

Alex Ebert, frontman of the band Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros, performs some fan-favorites in the latest installment of Rolling Stone‘s “In My Room,” an IGTV series in which musicians perform from their home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Performing from his backyard in New Orleans, Ebert jumps into the funky “Jealous Guy,” a track from his latest solo album, I v I. As a tribute to his 2009 folk-rock album, Up From Below, Ebert plays “40 Day Dream,” saying, “Let’s not fuck this up,” before beginning.

Ebert gives a shoutout to his band members, his “family,” who are usually the ones playing while he sings. Since self-isolating, he says he’s had to learn to play different parts in the band, mentioning he just learned “40 Day Dream.”

“But this is what is happening now,” he says. “I’m alone, completely alone in the studio.”

For the last performance, Ebert does a quick costume and scenery change before launching into “Truth” off of his self-recorded album Alexander. “Your darkness is shining/My darkness is shining/Have faith in ourselves.” As he finishes, he throws up a peace sign and blows a kiss into the camera before walking out of view.

To support musicians undergoing financial hardship, please consider giving to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund or MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund — to which TikTok pledged $2 million.