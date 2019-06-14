Hear Alesso, Tini’s Lovelorn Collaboration ‘Sad Song’

Swedish DJ and producer Alesso has teamed with rising Argentine singer Tini for a new bad love anthem, “Sad Song.”

The track finds Alesso crafting a compelling club groove that bumps at a steady pace with crisp snares, hand claps and airy synths that buoy Tini’s vocals. “Sad Song,” as its title suggests, is just that, though the lyrics and Tini’s performance capture a more nuanced kind of woe that comes in the throes of a love where one partner is giving more than the other: “You’re singing a sad song but you make it sound happy,” Tini sings on the hook, “You’re playing my heart and I’m falling apart just like I knew I would.”

“Sad Song” arrives one month after Tini teamed with Colombian singer Greeicy and for a new song, “22,” which will reportedly appear on her forthcoming album. Tini’s last album, Quiero Volver, was released in October 2018.

As for Alesso, “Sad Song” follows the producer’s three-track mixtape, Progresso, Volume 1, which was released in March. The DJ/producer has notched a handful of dance hits over the past few years, including 2017’s “Let Me Go” with Hailee Steinfeld, Florida Georgia Line and Watt, “Is That for Me” with Brazilian singer Anitta and his 2018 solo track, “Remedy.” Alesso’s last solo album, Forever, arrived in 2015.