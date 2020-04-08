 Liam Payne, Alesso Filmed 'Midnight' Video in Quarantine - Rolling Stone
Liam Payne, Alesso Filmed ‘Midnight’ Video in Quarantine

Pair released new collaboration Wednesday morning

Brittany Spanos

Swedish DJ and producer Alesso has recruited former One Direction member Liam Payne for his euphoric new single “Midnight.” The pair filmed the video separately from their homes, where they are currently quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The romantic song is about falling in love. “I just wanna lay here and fall into midnight/And fall right into you,” Payne sings. Filmed in March, the video shows Alesso in a Los Angeles studio while Payne is in a London recording booth. Payne is also seen on his rooftop garden overlooking the city at sunset.

“During these difficult times Liam and I hope this song can bring some light,” Alesso said in a statement. The duo also announced that they asking fans and followers to record an official remix of the song. Alesso tweeted out a snippet of the track last week and encouraged fans to tag or DM him in their reworked versions. 

“Just like everyone else, we’re trying to figure out a way to finish this song and video,” he said. “We came up with this idea for fans to be a part of the official remix… We never thought there were gonna be so many people submitting, which makes this super, super exciting.”

In December, Payne released his debut album LP1. Alesso has only released one full-length album, 2015’s Forever. He has continued to put out singles, working with the likes of Florida Georgia Line, Hailee Steinfeld and Anitta.

In This Article: Alesso, Liam Payne

