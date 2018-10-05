Hear Alessia Cara’s Self-Empowered New Song ‘Trust My Lonely’

Alessia Cara craves independence on her bubbly new song “Trust My Lonely,” a preview of the vocalist’s upcoming second LP, The Pains of Growing.

“It’s time I let you go/ I made the mistake, go writing your name on my heart,” Cara sings over plinking synths and electronics. “‘Cause your colors showed/ But it was too late; you left me stained, called it art/ Do you crave control?/ I’ve been your doll that you poke for fun too long/ So you should go/ Don’t look back; I won’t come back/ Can’t do that no more.”

The singer paired the track with a lighthearted clip in which she dances and frolics in various locations like a beach, an ocean and a field of grass – all while wearing the same oversized suit that appears in her video for synth-pop single “Growing Pains.”

“Trust My Lonely” follows both “Growing Pains” and the stripped-back “A Little More.” Cara recently launched a tour of speaking engagements at college campuses; her final date is Friday, October 5th at the Detroit Institute of Music Education in Detroit, Michigan.