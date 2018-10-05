Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next Song You Need to Know: Ray Angry, 'It Might Be Gold' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Alessia Cara’s Self-Empowered New Song ‘Trust My Lonely’

Singer paired ‘The Pains of Growing’ track with playful, colorful video

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All

Alessia Cara craves independence on her bubbly new song “Trust My Lonely,” a preview of the vocalist’s upcoming second LP, The Pains of Growing.

“It’s time I let you go/ I made the mistake, go writing your name on my heart,” Cara sings over plinking synths and electronics. “‘Cause your colors showed/ But it was too late; you left me stained, called it art/ Do you crave control?/ I’ve been your doll that you poke for fun too long/ So you should go/ Don’t look back; I won’t come back/ Can’t do that no more.”

The singer paired the track with a lighthearted clip in which she dances and frolics in various locations like a beach, an ocean and a field of grass – all while wearing the same oversized suit that appears in her video for synth-pop single “Growing Pains.”

“Trust My Lonely” follows both “Growing Pains” and the stripped-back “A Little More.” Cara recently launched a tour of speaking engagements at college campuses; her final date is Friday, October 5th at the Detroit Institute of Music Education in Detroit, Michigan.

In This Article: Alessia Cara

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad