Alessia Cara, the Warning Drop ‘Enter Sandman’ Video from ‘The Metallica Blacklist’

Alessia Cara and the sister trio the Warning have released the video for their rendition of “Enter Sandman” off The Metallica Blacklist. The covers album, which culls songs from The Black Album, arrived Friday alongside a 30th-anniversary reissue of the 1991 classic.

Cara and the Warning alternate vocal parts as well as harmonize on their interpretation, which opens as a foreboding, nightmarish lullaby before it builds to echo the churning, pummeling thrash of the original. In the accompanying black-and-white video for the clip, Cara’s video image is projected on the walls of a decaying building, where the Warning perform the song.

The video for the cover follows recently released LP tracks by Rina Sawayama (“Enter Sandman”) and Idles (“The God That Failed”). The band has also shared covers by Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton, Weezer, Jon Pardi, J Balvin, Diet Cig, Jason Isbell, St. Vincent, and an all-star rendition of “Nothing Else Matters” by Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Watt, Robert Trujillo, and Chad Smith.

The Metallica Blacklist features 53 artists from various genres. Meanwhile, The Black Album reissue drops in an array of formats, including a deluxe box set that contains 14 CDs, six vinyl LPs, six DVDs, and more, with digital versions and smaller sets also available.