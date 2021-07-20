 Alessia Cara Performs in Front of Niagara Falls on 'Colbert' - Rolling Stone
Alessia Cara Performs ‘Sweet Dream’ in Front of Niagara Falls on ‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Singer also performed “Shapeshifter” as a bonus

Staff Writer

Alessia Cara performed remotely on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Monday night, appearing from a somewhat unconventional location: Niagara Falls.

The singer began her performance of “Sweet Dream” from her bedroom below deck on a ship. As she made her way to the upper deck, the lights around the Niagara Gorge came into view, and when she met up with her band on top of the riverboat, the camera cut back to reveal the gigantic waterfalls right behind the ship. Talk about a dramatic location.

Later in the show, Cara appeared again for a bonus performance of her song “Shapeshifter,” this time on a stage above the lights of Niagara Falls, Ontario.

“Sweet Dream” and “Shapeshifter” will both appear on Cara’s upcoming third studio album, although the singer has yet to reveal a title or release date. She released her This Summer EP in 2019, and a live version, This Summer: Live Off the Floor, featuring several new bonus tracks, in 2020. She’s listed as one of the many artists who contributed to the upcoming Metallica compilation The Metallica Blacklist, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band’s The Black Album with 53 covers by various artists. The compilation is due out September 10th.

