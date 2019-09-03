Hear Alessia Cara’s Bittersweet New Single ‘October’

Alessia Cara has shared a new song, “October,” from her forthcoming EP The Summer. The melancholy number, produced by Jon Levine and Midi Jones and written by Levine and Cara, is about something special coming to an end.

On the mid-tempo song, Cara croons, “Bubble we’re living in/ Setting me free again/ I don’t know what it is about this/ I’m gonna miss it when it’s over/ I hope we never see October.”

“I wrote this song about a very recent period of time in which I felt more aligned than I ever have,” the singer shared on Instagram. “It’s about healing and discovering that some feelings are as beautiful as they are inevitably fleeting. So much so that I wanted to encapsulate these ones before they were gone. Now I’ll have them forever and I can go back there any time. I can go back and feel the thorns in my hands after falling into a ditch in Europe (I won’t elaborate), or hear everyone’s tired 5 a.m. taxi laughs. Playing shows in beautiful cities with my road family and happy crying with my best friend (a lot). It’s all there. This is for the friends I’ve kept and the ones I’ve found. The places we’ve been, the nostalgia we accidentally set ourselves up for, and the months I’ll always think about. I hope this one takes you somewhere. It’s so so special to me.”

Cara has previously unveiled several songs from This Summer, which is out on September 6th, including “Rooting for You” and “Ready.” She is currently opening for Shawn Mendes on the North American leg of his tour, which wraps on September 6th in Toronto, and will head out on a fall headlining tour beginning October 21st in Boston.