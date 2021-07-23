Alessia Cara Solves a Surreal Cheating Scandal in the New ‘Shapeshifter’ Video

Alessia Cara acts out a silly noir melodrama in the new music video for her recent single, “Shapeshifter.”

The video was directed by Tusk, and in it, Cara plays all the main roles: The jilted wife with the bottomless martini glass, the cheating husband, the clumsy private eye, the gardener and the maid. The clip mainly follows the private eye as he tries to figure out who the husband’s secret lover is, and the mystery ends with a very unexpected and surreal twist, when the investigator catches the husband smooching a figure with a sheep’s head. After stumbling into the pool, however, the PI appears to wake up, as if from a dream, in an ocean far away.

Cara released “Shapeshifter,” as well as another single, “Sweet Dream,” earlier this month. Both tracks are expected to appear on her upcoming third studio album, though neither a title nor release date have been announced. Cara’s most recent album, The Pains of Growing, was released in 2018.