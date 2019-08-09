Alessia Cara Drops Bouncy, Funky New Song ‘Rooting for You’

Alessia Cara gives up on a “cold” summer romance in the bouncy new song “Rooting for You,” the second preview of her forthcoming EP This Summer, out on September 6th.

“Rooting for You” starts off slow, with a simple guitar backing up Cara as she recounts how bad the relationship got. When she hits the chorus, a funky synth-and-drum combo kicks in and gives the song a jolt that remains until the end. “I was like, damn/Why you gotta be so cold in the summertime/Summertime/ I was really rooting for you,” she repeats throughout the song.

The Best New Artist Grammy-winning Cara teased the break-up angle of the EP with her new song “Ready” in July. Along with the first taste of This Summer, she announced a fall headlining tour that will begin October 21st in Boston and end in November at Houston’s Revention Center. Cara is currently opening for Shawn Mendes on the North American leg of his tour, which wraps on September 6th in Toronto.