Watch Alessia Cara Perform ‘Rooting For You’ at E! People’s Choice Awards

Alessa Cara gave a special performance as part of the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards, which were broadcast live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday evening. The singer performed her song “Rooting for You” in a funky rendition that featured a horn section alongside her live band.

The 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards, the second annual incarnation of the awards, celebrated the best in movies, television, music and pop culture with awards chosen by fans. Avengers: Endgame was named Movie of 2019, while Zendaya, Robert Downey Jr. and Kristen Bell were also honored. Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish were awarded Male and Female Artist of the Year, and Taylor Swift’s Lover got Album of 2019.

“Rooting For You” comes off Cara’s recent EP This Summer, which dropped in September. Earlier this month, the singer joined Bastille for a new version of their track “Another Place,” off their album Doom Days.

“I’d always heard ‘Another Place’ as a duet and wanted it to be a story told from two perspectives,” Bastille singer Dan Smith said in a statement. “It’s not something we’ve ever done, outside of our mixtapes, but we are huge fans of Alessia’s — her voice and her songwriting are so distinct and brilliant — and we sent it to her to see if she’d be up for jumping on it with us.”