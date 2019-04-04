Alessia Cara Hovers Over Couples in Distress in ‘Out of Love’ Video

Alessia Cara watches young love come to a poignant end in the new video for her song “Out of Love.”

In the simple clip, Cara sings the tender heartbreak ballad while moving in and out of different vignettes featuring couples whose stillness and silence suggests their relationships are coming to an end. As Cara croons the track’s potent final chorus, a thick fog rolls over every couple.

“Out of Love” appears on Cara’s latest album, The Pains of Growing, which arrived last November. The album followed a stunning rise, during which the singer-songwriter broke out with her own hit “Here,” released her debut album Know-It-All, appeared on Top 10 hits by Zedd (“Stay”) and Logic (“1-800-273-8255”) and won Best New Artist at the 2018 Grammys. In an interview with Rolling Stone last June, Cara spoke about how she knew The Pains of Growing was inevitably going to be about the massive changes that occurred in her life, and how this realization pushed her to take more control of the songwriting process.

“I just thought, there’s no better person to write this than me,” she said. “It was so personal to me. It was a really sacred thing; I didn’t want anyone to know exactly what I was going through. When you have full control, you can give away as much as you want to give away, and be as honest as you want and you know what it means and no one understands you better than you.”

More recently, Cara sat down with Rolling Stone to discuss how she wrote Pains of Growing track, “A Little More,” which is one of two songs on the LP the singer-songwriter wrote and produced entirely on her own.

Cara is currently supporting Shawn Mendes on the European leg of his arena tour. Afterwards, she’ll kick off a headlining tour of Canada, May 11th in Ottawa.