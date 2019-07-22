×
Hear Alessia Cara’s Lively New Song ‘Ready’

Pop singer announces fall U.S. tour, This Summer EP

Alessia Cara dissects a frustrating relationship in her lively new song “Ready.” Over a reggae-pop groove built on booming drum fills and buzzing synths, the singer-songwriter ponders, “Why do I care so much about you, boy? You know I do/ I think a million thoughts, but only half get through to you.”

“Ready” is the first single from Cara’s newly announced This Summer EP, out September 6th via Def Jam Recordings. “Caught the writing bug out of the blue and made an EP,” she wrote on Instagram of the release, which follows her second LP, 2018’s The Pains of Growing. “I’ll be releasing a new track every couple of weeks until its release.”

Cara will promote the EP on a fall U.S. headlining tour that kicks off October 21st in Boston, Massachusetts and wraps November 20th in Houston, Texas. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 26th. The vocalist is currently opening for Shawn Mendes on his ongoing North American trek, which continues Monday, July 22nd in Dallas, Texas and runs through September 6th in Toronto, Ontario.

Alessia Cara Fall Tour Dates

October 21 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
October 23 – New York @ Sony PlayStation Theatre
October 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
October 26 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
October 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
October 29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Ctr. – Egyptian Room
October 30 – Chicago, Il @ Rosemont Theatre
November 1 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino
November 2 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
November 5 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
November 6 – Portland, OR @ Schnitzer Hall
November 8 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
November 9 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Granada Theatre
November 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
November 15 – Las Vegas, NV @Chelsea @ Cosmopolitan
November 18 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
November 19 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
November 20 – Houston, TX @ Revention Center

