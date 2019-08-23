×
Alessia Cara Drops Throwback Summer Jam ‘Okay Okay’

Singer embarks on fall headlining tour this October

Alessia Cara has unveiled a late-summer jam in “Okay Okay,” the latest track from her forthcoming EP This Summer, dropping September 6th.

The track takes the standard “loving yourself” theme and gases it up to something refreshingly funky, with Cara exhibiting no shame or modesty over her accomplishments. “I’m a million-trick pony/The number one and only/On a scale of one to ten, I’m at eleven,” she posits over bouncy drums and a synthesizer motif. It’s the kind of pep talk in the mirror that’s immediately followed by a dance party at a barbecue.

Cara previously released two breakup-themed songs from the EP, “Ready” in July and “Rooting for You” earlier this month. She also has announced a fall headlining tour that will begin October 21st in Boston and end in November at Houston’s Revention Center. Cara is currently opening for Shawn Mendes on the North American leg of his tour, which wraps on September 6th in Toronto.

 

