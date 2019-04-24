Hear Alessia Cara’s Acoustic Cover of Nelly Furtado’s ‘I’m Like a Bird’

Alessia Cara covered Nelly Furtado’s breakthrough hit “I’m Like a Bird” for the Spotify Singles series. Cara also recorded a stripped-down, poignant take on her The Pains of Growing track “Out of Love” for the streaming service.

Cara’s take on Furtado’s debut single remains faithful to the bright, liberating tone of the 2000 hit. On the acoustic cover, Cara’s voice perfectly matches the warmness of the original. As part of the Spotify Singles two-song package, Cara turned her heartbreak ballad “Out of Love” into something even more affecting with her acoustic rendition. Cara swaps out the album’s use of a string section with an acoustic guitar for the live take.

The Pains of Growing is Cara’s sophomore album and was released last year. The LP features Cara’s first credits as sole producer on three of the tracks. Earlier last year, she took home the Grammy Award for Best New Artist, which followed her achieving her first two Top 10 hits with Logic’s “1-800-273-8255” and Zedd’s “Stay.” Beginning in June, she’ll open for Shawn Mendes on the US leg of his tour.