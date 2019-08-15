Watch Alessia Cara Perfectly Mimic Billie Eilish and Amy Winehouse on ‘Fallon’

Alessia Cara stopped by The Tonight Show to challenge Jimmy Fallon to a rematch of the show’s segment “Wheel of Musical Impressions.” The singer, who previously took on the challenge back in 2017, was game to recreate the sounds of musicians like Billie Eilish and Amy Winehouse.

During the clip, the “Musical Impressions Generator” first pops up with Eilish and “Pop Goes the Weasel,” which Cara nails immediately. Fallon’s first turn involves The Doors and “Rubber Duckie, You’re the One,” which has slightly less on-the-mark (but very passionate) results.

Cara also impressively tackles Winehouse singing “Old MacDonald Had a Farm” to the tune of “Rehab.” The best moment comes when Fallon is asked to perform “Baby Shark” as Mick Jagger, which should become a real cover that actually happens. Cara closes the game out with a dead-on impression of Alanis Morissette doing “Hush, Little Baby.”

The singer also joined Juanes on The Tonight Show stage to perform his track “Querer Mejor,” on which she features.

Cara’s new EP, This Summer, is set to drop on September 6th. The singer recently shared a new song from the release, “Rooting for You,” a bouncy summer romance tune that followed EP single “Ready.” Cara also announced a fall headlining tour, which kicks off October 21st in Boston and ends in November at Houston’s Revention Center. She is currently opening for Shawn Mendes on the North American leg of his tour, which wraps on September 6th in Toronto.