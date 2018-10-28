Watch Alessia Cara Perform Soulful ‘Here’ With Detroit Music Students

Alessia Cara joined students from the Detroit Institute of Music Education (DIME) for a moving performance of her breakout hit of “Here.”

Last month, the Grammy-award winning singer visited four music schools including DIME for “The Pains of Growing: A Discussion With Grammy Award-winning Best New Artist Alessia Cara.” DIME is a music institute with locations in Detroit and Denver as well as online “dedicated to teaching the next generation of modern musicians, artists, songwriters and entrepreneurs.” The students Cara performed with are studying numerous music-related disciplines, including Music Performance, Songwriting, Music Industry Studies and Music Entrepreneurship.

The planned events gave the singer an opportunity to do a Q&A with DIME students around her highly anticipated new album The Pains of Growing, allowing them to ask questions about the music industry.

The students, who had planned to perform two songs for Cara, led the powerful rendition of “Here,” while the singer added her vocals midway through the set. Cara also screened her music video for the single “Growing Pains” for the audience.

The Pains of Growing is set for release on November 30th. Cara has also shared “Trust My Lonely” and “A Little More” from the upcoming LP.