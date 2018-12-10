Watch Alessia Cara’s Stripped-Down Destiny’s Child Medley

Alessia Cara reimagined a series of Destiny’s Child hits – “Say My Name,” “Bills, Bills, Bills,” “Bootylicious,” “Survivor” and “Emotion” – during a stripped-down live session for Sirius XM. The singer recruited a trio of backing vocalists for the performance, and their pitch-perfect blend highlighted the four-minute medley. Acoustic guitar, synth-bass and electronic drums backed their intricate harmonies, with Cara nailing the phrasing and attitude of the Beyoncé-fronted R&B-pop group.

Cara’s in-studio set for SiriusXM’s Hits 1 also included her single “Trust Me Lonely,” which appears on the singer’s recently issued second LP, The Pains of Growing, alongside “Growing Pains.” In October, she promoted the record with a live rendition of deep cut “Out of Love” on The Tonight Show.

The vocalist spoke to Rolling Stone about the album’s emotional themes and why she needed to write or co-write every song. “I just thought, there’s no better person to write this than me. It was so personal to me. It was a really sacred thing; I didn’t want anyone to know exactly what I was going through,” she said. “When you have full control, you can give away as much as you want to give away, and be as honest as you want and you know what it means and no one understands you better than you.”