Watch Alessia Cara Sing ‘Bad Guy’ as Ariana Grande, Cardi B on ‘Fallon’

Alessia Cara is a master at imitating other singers, which she has previously showcased several times before on The Tonight Show, including on the popular segment “Wheel of Impressions.” In a new segment, Jimmy Fallon tapped Cara to perform Billie Eilish’s hit single “Bad Guy” while doing an impression of seven different singers.

In the clip, Fallon explains the challenge as Cara looks nervous, noting, “That is like the hardest song to do an impression of.” The Roots play the backing track and she starts the song off with an impression of Lorde before transitioning into Alanis Morrisette, Shakira, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande and Cardi B. The impressive performance ends with Cara singing as Eilish (and with Cara and Fallon dancing around his desk).

Cara and Fallon also teamed up for a live mash-up of the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive” and Cara’s hit “Stay.” In the clip, Fallon takes on the disco single (complete with a costume and wig) while Cara performs her own number.

Last month, Cara released a new EP, This Summer, a collection of romance-themed tunes. She recently wrapped a tour with Shawn Mendes and her own fall headlining tour kicks off October 21st in Boston and ends in November at Houston’s Revention Center. The trek, dubbed the “Pains of Growing Tour,” will feature Ryland James as the opening act. Cara is also set to perform at New York City’s Pier 97 on October 10th. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.