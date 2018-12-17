Watch Alessia Cara’s Stripped-Down Take on Ariana Grande’s ‘Breathin’

While at BBC Radio 1, Alessia Cara debuted a powerful piano cover of Ariana Grande’s Sweetener single “Breathin.” Cara released her sophomore album The Pains of Growing in November. Grande’s original version was a much bigger pop production, while Cara’s take on the single strips it down to its emotional core and tale of anxiety. Cara nimbly belts the booming pop anthem, especially appropriate given how similar the song’s themes are to the stories of adjusting to young fame she tells on her own recent album.

During the performance, Cara also performed her own new single “Trust My Lonely.” The track is the second single off The Pains of Growing, Cara’s follow-up to her 2015 debut Mrs. Know-It-All. Earlier this year, Cara was up for four Grammys, ultimately winning Best New Artist. Her contributions to Zedd’s hit “Stay” and the Logic and Khalid collaboration “1-800-273-8255” were also nominated.