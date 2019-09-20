 Watch Alessia Cara Perform ‘7 Days’ on ‘The Late Late Show’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1331: Harry Styles
Read Next You Should Be at the Climate Strike: A Call to Arms From Bill McKibben Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Alessia Cara Talks to God Through the Television in ‘7 Days’ on ‘Corden’

Singer kicks off North American headlining tour next month

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Alessia Cara appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden Thursday night to perform “7 Days,” a track from her November 2018 album The Pains of Growing. Wearing a shirt that said “agitprop” and backed only by a shadowy band, Cara spoke directly to God throughout the song, referencing the “anti-social media” and chaotic political era through her lyrics: “Oh, the land of poor taste/The spectacle of cut and paste that we’ve made/Would you say, please say it was worth the seven days.”

Cara released her latest EP This Summer last week, featuring the songs “Okay Okay,” “October,” “Rooting for You” and “Ready.” She also made her Spanish-language single debut this year, performing “Querer Mejor” as a duet with Colombian pop-rock singer Juanes.

The singer just wrapped her stint as an opener on Shawn Mendes’ North American tour, and will head out on her own headlining tour this fall, beginning October 21st in Boston and ending at Houston’s Revention Center in November.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1331: Harry Styles
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.