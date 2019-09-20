Alessia Cara Talks to God Through the Television in ‘7 Days’ on ‘Corden’

Alessia Cara appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden Thursday night to perform “7 Days,” a track from her November 2018 album The Pains of Growing. Wearing a shirt that said “agitprop” and backed only by a shadowy band, Cara spoke directly to God throughout the song, referencing the “anti-social media” and chaotic political era through her lyrics: “Oh, the land of poor taste/The spectacle of cut and paste that we’ve made/Would you say, please say it was worth the seven days.”

Cara released her latest EP This Summer last week, featuring the songs “Okay Okay,” “October,” “Rooting for You” and “Ready.” She also made her Spanish-language single debut this year, performing “Querer Mejor” as a duet with Colombian pop-rock singer Juanes.

The singer just wrapped her stint as an opener on Shawn Mendes’ North American tour, and will head out on her own headlining tour this fall, beginning October 21st in Boston and ending at Houston’s Revention Center in November.