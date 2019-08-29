Watch Alec Benjamin’s Poignant Video for ‘Must Have Been the Wind’

Singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin has dropped a kind-hearted music video for his track “Must Have Been the Wind.” Directed by Conner Evert, the emotional video follows Benjamin has he feels concern for a female neighbor in crisis.

“I heard glass shatter on the wall,” Benjamin croons, as he sits on the floor of an apartment. “In the apartment above mine/ At first, I thought that I was dreamin’/ But then I heard the voice of a girl/ And it sounded like she’d been cryin’/ Now I’m too worried to be sleepin’.”

The song follows Benjamin’s recent single “Jesus in LA,” which reflected on the singer’s move to Los Angeles. “When I first got to LA I thought that I was going to finally find the happiness that I had always been looking for,” Benjamin said in a statement. “Not long after I arrived, I signed my first record deal. Got dropped. Lost friends. Spent all my money…and had to move back in with my parents. It was then that I realized the thing that I was looking for most was in front of me the whole time. My true friends and family. Even at my lowest point, being back home with my family is what made me truly happy. The song isn’t a literal take on religion or about Jesus at all. It’s about searching for hope and happiness and realizing those things aren’t always where you think you’ll find them.” Benjamin will perform the single on The Tonight Show on September 3rd.

The musician will tour North America and Europe this fall, with stops at LA’s Fonda Theatre on October 9th and New York’s Terminal 5 on October 25th. He is also set to perform at Bumbershoot Festival in Seattle and Kaaboo Festival in Del Mar, California.