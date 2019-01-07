Hear Alessia Cara’s Remix of Alec Benjamin’s ‘Let Me Down Slowly’

Alec Benjamin enlisted Alessia Cara for an updated version of his single “Let Me Down Slowly.” Benjamin’s original, solo version of the single was featured on his 2018 mixtape Narrated for You.

Benjamin and Cara’s voices meld together on the hypnotic pop tune as they reflect on vulnerability and the fear of losing a good relationship. Cara’s contribution is a bit of soleful accentuation to the cooler tones of Benjamin’s voice as she tackles the second verse and chorus.

Tonight, Benjamin will make his late-night debut on The Late Late Show With James Corden to perform “Let Me Down Slowly.” Last year’s Narrated for You was Benjamin’s debut mixtape and reached Number 20 on the US Heatseekers chart. His previously announced world tour will commence on January 31st in Norway and traverse Europe, the United Kingdom and North America, wrapping for now in late May at BottleRock Napa Valley.