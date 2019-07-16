Alec Benjamin Soul-Searches in a Phone Booth in ‘Jesus in LA’ Video

Rising singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin stands in a phone booth and reflects on his move to Los Angeles in the new video for “Jesus in LA.” The single follows the release of Benjamin’s 2018 debut mixtape Narrated For You.

Directed by Joey Brodnax, the video features Benjamin strolling through the City of Angles at night, reflecting on his time there. “I’ve been looking for my savior, looking for my truth/I even asked my shrink/He brought me down to his level, said ‘Son, you’re not special, you won’t find him where you think.'” He encounters some creepy Los Angeles residents, who stand around silently à la Us. They eventually carry Benjamin and force him into a chair.

“When I first got to LA I thought that I was going to finally find the happiness that I had always been looking for,” Benjamin said in a statement. “Not long after I arrived, I signed my first record deal. Got dropped. Lost friends. Spent all my money…and had to move back in with my parents. It was then that I realized the thing that I was looking for most was in front of me the whole time. My true friends and family. Even at my lowest point, being back home with my family is what made me truly happy. The song isn’t a literal take on religion or about Jesus at all. It’s about searching for hope and happiness and realizing those things aren’t always where you think you’ll find them.”

Benjamin will be hitting the festival circuit this summer and touring through the fall, making stops at L.A.’s Fonda Theatre on October 9th and New York’s Terminal 5 on October 25th.

Alec Benjamin Tour Dates

7/27 — Detroit, MI @ MO POP Festival

8/01 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza Festival

8/01 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

08/04 – Montreal, Quebec @ Osheaga Festival

8/16 — Tokyo, Japan @ Summer Sonic Festival

8/31 — Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival

9/15 — Del Mar, CA @ Kaaboo Festival

10/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

10/25 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/3 — Helsinki, Finland @ Tavastia Club

11/6 — Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

11/7 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Fryshuset (Klubben)

11/9 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Grey Hall

11/10 — Hamburg, Germany – Gruenspan

11/11 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

11/12 — Brussels, Belgium @ Salle de la Madeleine

11/15 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Palac Akropolis

11/16 — Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal Club

11/18 — Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria

11/19 — Munich, Germany @ Muffathalle

11/20 — Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali

11/22 — Berlin, Germany @ Metropol

11/23 — Warsaw, Poland @ Hybrydy

11/25 — Paris, France @ Le Trabendo

11/26 — London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

11/28 — Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre