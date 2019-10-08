Watch Aldous Harding’s Fantastical New Video for ‘Zoo Eyes’

Aldous Harding roams the lush New Zealand hills in the fantastical new video for “Zoo Eyes.” The track is the third single from her new album, Designer, released earlier this spring.

Directed by Martin Sagadin, the video features Harding singing the surreal lyrics — “I drove my inner child to a show/It talked all the way home” — against a cloudy backdrop. She assumes different roles in the clip, appearing in a clown-like suit and as a lurid monster that resembles Death from Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal. “It’s the greatest show on Earth you shall receive,” she repeats in the final verse. “What am I doing in Dubai?”

A follow-up to 2017’s Party, Designer is Harding’s third studio album. “Zoo Eyes” follows the release of “Fixture Picture” and “The Barrel,” the latter an anthemic track that tackles love with obscure lyrics (“Looks like a date is set/Show the ferret to the egg”).

Harding is currently on a North American tour in support of Designer. She’ll hit the West Coast on October 10th at Constellation Room in Santa Ana, California, then Portland’s Aladdin Theater on October 14th. She also has a pair of shows at Seattle’s Tractor Tavern on October 15th and 16th. She’ll then play Lodge Room in Highland Park on October 26th before heading to Europe.