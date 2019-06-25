Aldous Harding Performs Serene New Song on ‘Fallon’

New Zealand folk singer Aldous Harding made her TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, performing her new song “The Barrel” from latest album Designer.
Wearing a flowing red dress and wide-brimmed hat, Harding took on the bard role with gusto, playing with mischievous glances toward the camera. With lyrics like “I’m not getting wet/Looks like a date is set/Show the ferret to the egg/I’m not gettin’ led along,” Harding seemed to enjoy being slightly inscrutable to her audience, making the performance all that more enjoyable.
Designer, which arrived in April this year, is Harding’s third album and follow-up to 2017’s Party. She’ll be touring North America this fall, starting September 24th at Chicago’s Empty Bottle, playing over 20 dates across the U.S. and Canada and running through October 26th, when she’ll play two nights at Hollywood Forever Cemetery’s Masonic Lodge Room in Los Angeles.
Aldous Harding Tour Dates
September 24 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
September 25 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
September 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
September 27 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall
September 28 – Montreal, QC @ Pop Montreal International Music Festival
September 29 – Boston, MA @ Cafe 939
September 30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
October 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
October 3 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
October 4 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings Raleigh
October 5 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
October 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
October 7 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
October 12 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s
October 14 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
October 15 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
October 16 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
October 17 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic
October 19 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
October 20 – Kansas City, MO @ Encore at Uptown Theater
October 22 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
October 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
October 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room