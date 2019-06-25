Aldous Harding Performs Serene New Song on ‘Fallon’

New Zealand folk singer Aldous Harding made her TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, performing her new song “The Barrel” from latest album Designer.

Wearing a flowing red dress and wide-brimmed hat, Harding took on the bard role with gusto, playing with mischievous glances toward the camera. With lyrics like “I’m not getting wet/Looks like a date is set/Show the ferret to the egg/I’m not gettin’ led along,” Harding seemed to enjoy being slightly inscrutable to her audience, making the performance all that more enjoyable.

Designer, which arrived in April this year, is Harding’s third album and follow-up to 2017’s Party. She’ll be touring North America this fall, starting September 24th at Chicago’s Empty Bottle, playing over 20 dates across the U.S. and Canada and running through October 26th, when she’ll play two nights at Hollywood Forever Cemetery’s Masonic Lodge Room in Los Angeles.

Aldous Harding Tour Dates

September 24 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

September 25 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

September 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

September 27 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

September 28 – Montreal, QC @ Pop Montreal International Music Festival

September 29 – Boston, MA @ Cafe 939

September 30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

October 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

October 3 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

October 4 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings Raleigh

October 5 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

October 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

October 7 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

October 12 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

October 14 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

October 15 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

October 16 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

October 17 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic

October 19 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

October 20 – Kansas City, MO @ Encore at Uptown Theater

October 22 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

October 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

October 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room