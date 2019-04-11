Aldous Harding Sings on the Cliffs of Dover in New ‘Fixture Picture’ Video

New Zealand singer-songwriter Aldous Harding delivers a mesmerizing performance against the unreal backdrop of the Cliffs of Dover in England in the new video for “Fixture Picture.”

Co-directed by Harding and Jack Whiteley, the clip opens with a long, slow zoom on the musician as she sits in a field, dressed in red, hunched over a guitar. The sprawling shot sets the tone for the rest of the video, which recalls the enigmatic work of Alejandro Jodorowsky as Harding and her band move through the rest of the airy folk tune amidst a smattering of surreal flourishes.

“Fixture Picture” will appear on Harding’s forthcoming album, Designer, out April 26th via 4AD. The track follows previously released album single, “The Barrell.” Harding’s last album, Party, arrived in 2017.

On Monday, Harding kicked off a North American tour in support of Designer. The trek wraps April 24th in Los Angeles, California, though many of the dates are already sold out.