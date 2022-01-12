Aldous Harding Returns With Charming Reptilian Video ‘Lawn’

New Zealand artist Aldous Harding is back with “Lawn,” the lead single off her new album Warm Chris, out March 25.

“Lawn” opens with lighthearted piano, as Harding’s delicate vocals creep in. In the black and white video — created by Harding and her longtime longtime collaborator Martin Sagadin — she appears in a stylish plaid coat and hat, only to transform into a reptile (she remains stylish, though).

“It sounds to me like there’s something completely new happening with my voice,” Harding told BBC Radio 6. “The vocals are tiny. I won’t try to speak about sound too much, because it’s here, and I don’t want to ruin or create a surprise. It reminds me personally/musically of a large horse trying to keep up with a train.”

“Lawn” follows last year’s one-off single “Old Peel.” Warm Chris is her fifth LP, after 2019’s Designer. The album was recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales, with producer John Parish.

Harding will hit the road this spring for shows in the U.K. and Europe, arriving in North America for a full trek in the summer. See the tour dates below.

Warm Chris Tracklist

1. Ennui

2. Tick Tock

3. Fever

4. Warm Chris

5. Lawn

6. Passion Babe

7. She’ll Be Coming Round the Mountain

8. Staring at the Henry Moore

9. Bubbles

10. Leathery Whip

Aldous Harding Tour Dates

6/3 – Chicago, Il @ Thalia Hall

6/4 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

6/5 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

6/6 – Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theatre

6/8 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

6/9 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

6/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

6/11 – Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre

6/13 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

6/14 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

6/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

6/16 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

6/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic

6/20 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

6/21 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

6/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

6/ 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

6/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

6/27 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

6/28 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

6/29 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Gardens, Live On The Lawn Series

7/1 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

7/2 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theatre