Strokes’ Albert Hammond, Jr. Revisits Teenage Glory Days on ‘Fast Times’

The Strokes’ Albert Hammond, Jr. reminisces about gloriously aimless, adolescent nights on his new song, “Fast Times.”

The track boasts the distinct vibe of the earliest Strokes records, with Hammond, Jr. cutting a bright rhythm guitar part with languid, buzzing riffs. Looking back on his teenage years, Hammond, Jr. keeps his lyrics playful as he captures the simple thrill of having nothing to do with no parents around: “School’s out now/Found a ride/Saw some friends/We got high.”

In a statement, Hammond, Jr. said of “Fast Times,” “Explore the chaos. Be present without judgment and remind yourself you’ll forget everything you’ve learned today, tomorrow.”

“Fast Times” marks Hammond Jr.’s first new song since the release of his fourth solo album, Francis Trouble, last March. The musician is set to embark on a North American tour in support of the record February 24th in San Diego, California.