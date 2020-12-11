 Alanis Morissette Drops 'Such Pretty Forks in the Mix' Remix EP - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Music That Sustains Us
Home Music Music News

Alanis Morissette Releases New ‘Such Pretty Forks in the Mix’ Remix EP

Project features new versions of Such Pretty Forks in the Road tracks made by a group of trans-inclusive, women artists

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Shelby Duncan*

Alanis Morissette has released a new remix EP, Such Pretty Forks in the Mix, which features a group of trans-inclusive, women artists reimagining songs from her 2020 album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road. The EP arrives via Epiphany Music in collaboration with HE.SHE.THEY Records.

The project features contributions from Lauren Faith, MUNA, Girlpool, Muhsinah, Eris Drew, and MNDR, who tackle the songs “Smiling,” “Ablaze,” “Reasons,” “Diagnosis,” “Reckoning” and, “Sandbox Love,” respectively. The EP also includes two previously unreleased live recordings of “Smiling” and “Reasons I Drink” from Morissette’s March 2020 show at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

In a statement, Sophia Kearney and Steven Braines of HE.SHE.THEY Records said of the EP: “Alanis has soundtracked so much of our lives and the new album is dope. So when we were asked to partner on this remix album we each did an excited scream and leapt at the chance to be involved especially as the goal was to be a talent-driven, diverse, trans-inclusive female remix album.”

A portion of the proceeds from Such Pretty Forks in the Mix will be donated to Safe Place International, an organization that helps LGBT refugees in Turkey and Greece.

Morissette released Such Pretty Forks in the Road back in July. The album marked her ninth studio album and first since 2012’s Havoc and Bright Lights.

Such Pretty Forks In The Mix Tracklist:

1. “Smiling” (Lauren Faith Remix)
2. “Ablaze” (MUNA Remix)
3. “Reasons” (Girlpool Remix)
4. “Diagnosis” (Muhsinah Remix)
5. “Reckoning” (Eris Drew’s Standing at the Gate Remix)
6. “Sandbox Love” (MNDR Remix)
7. “Smiling” (Live from London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire)
8. “Reasons I Drink” (Live from London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire)

In This Article: Alanis Morissette

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.