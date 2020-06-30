Alanis Morissette Shares ‘Smiling’ Video With ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Cast

Alanis Morissette is getting cathartic in quarantine in the new video for “Smiling,” one of the original songs she wrote for the jukebox musical based on her work, Jagged Little Pill.

Filmed by Morissette and the cast of the Broadway show, the video shows everyone getting freaky in their own houses, dancing and writhing up the walls to go along with the song’s theme of smiling through the pain. (The clip was choreographed by frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui.) Morissette sings here with cast member Elizabeth Stanley, affirming that they’ll “keep on smiling, keep on moving, can’t stand still” — a poignant sentiment, given that the production of Jagged Little Pill will be halted through 2021 along with the rest of Broadway.

“Smiling” appears on Morissette’s upcoming album Such Pretty Folks in the Road, and its lyrics are where the LP got its name. The album is due out on July 31st.

Morissette released a deluxe version of Jagged Little Pill on June 26th in honor of the album’s 25th anniversary. The rerelease included an acoustic version of Morissette’s hit song “Ironic.” Due to COVID-19, Morissette’s joint tour for Jagged Little Pill and Such Pretty Forks in the Road has been postponed to June 2021; she’ll be joined on the road by Liz Phair and Garbage.