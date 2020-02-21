Alanis Morissette Keeps Her Head Up on New Song ‘Smiling’

Alanis Morissette has released a new song called “Smiling,” the second single from her upcoming album Such Pretty Forks in the Road, out May 1st.

On the morose yet ultimately uplifting track, Morissette reflects on her existence as a “bottom dweller,” dealing with the ups and downs of life as they come and mulling over personal failings. “This is my first wave of the white flag/This is the sound of me hitting bottom,” she sings. “This my surrender, if that’s what I call it/In the anatomy of my crash.” Rather than giving up, though, Morissette finds herself at peace with her imperfection.

Morissette originally co-wrote “Smiling” with Michael Farrell (Morrissey, Macy Gray) for the Broadway production Jagged Little Pill the Musical, inspired by Morissette’s classic 1995 album of the same name. She’s had some fun promoting the musical, disguising herself and busking on the subway with Jimmy Fallon in a recent Tonight Show segment.

To commemorate Jagged Little Pill‘s 25th anniversary — and in support of her new album — Morissette will be heading out on tour this summer, backed by fellow Nineties stalwarts Liz Phair and Garbage. On Friday, she announced a European leg of the tour, kicking off September 23rd in Copenhagen.