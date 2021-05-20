Alanis Morissette Releases Chester Bennington Tribute Song ‘Rest’

Alanis Morissette has released a studio version of her song “Rest.” Co-written by Morissette and Michael Farrell, the song was originally performed at a tribute show for Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington following his death by suicide in 2017. Thursday marks the song’s debut on streaming services.

“There’s been a lot of vilification of people with depression and addiction, and being troubled, and being in the public eye,” Morissette said in her introduction of “Rest” during the tribute concert. “Being made fun of for the challenges that we, as a huge community of people with notoriety, have gone through. It’s an extremely isolating and challenging journey to go through. So, for me, I just want to offer empathy to all people in the public eye, and to all of you here tonight.”

Last month, Morissette released the new song “I Miss the Band” in honor of her touring band, who she’ll reunite with on tour this summer after a year without live shows due to Covid-19. “Deeply yearning to play live music again,” Morissette wrote in a statement. “The sweat, the rapture, the movement, the love. I miss seeing your faces and being with my bandmates. Soon… we’ll be back together.”

She released her most recent album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, in 2020.