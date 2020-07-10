Alanis Morissette Speaks for the Vulnerable on New Song ‘Reckoning’

Alanis Morissette has released “Reckoning,” the latest single from her upcoming album Such Pretty Forks in the Road. The LP will be released on July 31st.

While many of the Forks singles have dabbled in melancholia and mixed blessings, “Reckoning” takes an explicitly darker tone. Morissette sings about “predators and prey” over a haunting string section, echoing the rhetoric of the Me Too movement: “Hey, hey, you murderers/You got away while they claim I am a liar/Why aren’t the gods and heroes all around me?/And everyone’s turning their eyes to the ground.”

Morissette was scheduled to go on tour this year in support of Such Pretty Forks in the Road, as well as to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her landmark album Jagged Little Pill, but the shows have been postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19. When Morissette does hit the road, she’ll be touring with Liz Phair and Garbage.

Last month, Morissette released a music video for “Smiling” with the cast of the musical Jagged Little Pill; the artist penned the song for the Broadway show, and it will be appearing on Such Pretty Forks. She also released a deluxe version of Pill for the anniversary, featuring a new acoustic version of “Ironic.”