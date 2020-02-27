 Alanis Morissette Explores Addiction in 'Reasons I Drink' Video - Rolling Stone
Alanis Morissette Explores Addiction in ‘Reasons I Drink’ Video

Such Pretty Forks in the Road is out May 1st

Alanis Morissette battles her past and present relationships with alcoholism in the new music video for “Reasons I Drink,” directed by Erin Elders.

In the clip, Morissette appears as four different versions of herself in an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, revealing the different tragedies and toils that have led her to addiction. The ending, while ambiguous, shows Morissette empathizing with the hardships of other addicts in the wake of her own struggle.

“Reasons I Drink” is featured on Morissette’s upcoming album Such Pretty Forks in the Road, out May 1st. Earlier this month, she released “Smiling,” the album’s opening track that was originally written for the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill the Musical, inspired by Morissette’s classic 1995 album of the same name.

To promote Such Pretty Forks in the Road, as well as commemorate Jagged Little Pill‘s 25th anniversary, Morissette will head out on a world tour this year, kicking off her North American run on June 2nd at the Sunset Supply Amphitheater in Portland, Oregon. The tour will run through July 25th with a final sold-out show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Liz Phair and Garbage will be joining her on the road as opening acts on most dates.

