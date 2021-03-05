Alanis Morissette Releases Demo Version of Broadway Track ‘Predator’

Alanis Morissette has dropped a demo version of her song “Predator,” originally written for the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill.

In the show and on the original cast soundtrack “Predator” is performed by Kathryn Gallagher and the ensemble cast, with lyrics written by Morissette and music written by Morissette and Michael Farrell. In her stripped-down demo version, Morissette highlights the song’s vulnerability against a piano track: “My goodness is commendable but won’t pull your heartstrings/This magnet for predators is dying to be discerning.”

Jagged Little Pill, which also features songs from Morissette’s 1995 album of the same name, was nominated this past October for 15 categories at the 74th Tony Awards, including Best Musical, making it the most nominated show for the 2019-2020 season. After getting postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ceremony will air virtually in 2021, although an exact date has yet to be announced

Last year, Morissette released her latest studio album Such Pretty Forks in the Road, marking her first one since 2012’s Havoc and Bright Lights. She later put out a remix EP for Such Pretty Forks in the Road and released an at-home cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” for the holiday season.