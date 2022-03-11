Alanis Morissette Seeks Absolution on New Powerhouse Track ‘Olive Branch’

Alanis Morissette is back with a new powerhouse piano ballad, “Olive Branch.”

The track features just Morissette’s piano and vocals as she unleashes a raw, striking plea for forgiveness: “And here is my olive branch,” goes the refrain, “And I’m so sorry/And mea culpa/I’m reaching out to make amends/No pressure for you to let me in.”

Morissette wrote “Olive Branch” with Michael Farrell, who produced the track with Henrik Jakobsson. The song marks Morissette’s first bit of new music in 2022. Last year, she released a string of one-off tracks — including a cover of “On the Road Again” with the song’s originator, Willie Nelson — while in 2020 she dropped her ninth studio album (and first in eight years), Such Pretty Forks in the Road.

Morissette will return to the road this summer for a world tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her 1995 classic, Jagged Little Pill. Following a European run in June, the North American leg will begin July 10 in Ottawa and wrap Aug. 6 in Mountain View, California. Morissette will perform Jagged Little Pill in full at each show, while she’ll receive support from Garbage.