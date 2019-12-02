Alanis Morissette Plots ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Anniversary Tour, Teases First Album in 8 Years

Alanis Morissette is heading out on tour this summer to commemorate her classic album Jagged Little Pill, which turns 25 in 2020 — and she’s releasing new music: “Reasons I Drink,” the lead single from her upcoming ninth studio album Such Pretty Forks in the Road. The LP, her first since 2012’s Havoc and Bright Lights, is due out May 1st, 2020.

The tour kicks off June 2nd in Portland, Oregon, and will run through July 25th with a final show in Nashville, Tennessee. On Monday, Liz Phair announced that she’ll be joining the Canadian musician — as well as famed alt-rock band Garbage — on the 31-date run through North America.

Presales for the Jagged Little Pill tour will begin Tuesday, December 10th at 11:00 a.m. local time. General on-sale will open Friday, December 13th at 11:00 a.m. local time.

Jagged Little Pill nostalgia is in full swing, with the album also receiving a Broadway adaptation this year. The musical, written by Diablo Cody and in the works since 2013, will debut at New York’s Broadhurst Theatre on December 5th.

Earlier this year, Phair published Horror Stories, the first of two planned memoirs detailing her career and life as a musician. Alongside her book publication, she released a new single, “Good Side,” and announced that she plans to release a full-length LP in 2020.

In 2018, to commemorate Exile in Guyville‘s 25th anniversary, Matador Records reissued the album as a boxset titled Girly-Sound to Guyville, which also included all three of Phair’s Girly-Sound cassette tapes from 1991. The box set marked the first official release of Phair’s pre-Guyville discography.

Alanis Morissette Jagged Little Pill Anniversary Tour Dates

June 2 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

June 3 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

June 5 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

June 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

June 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

June 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 12 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

June 13 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

June 14 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 17 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 18 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

June 20 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 23 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 26 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

June 27 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

June 28 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 1 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 2 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 3 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 6 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 8 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 9 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 16 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 17 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 18 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 21 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 23 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena