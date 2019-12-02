 Alanis Morissette Shares New Song, Announces 'Jagged Little Pill' Tour - Rolling Stone
Alanis Morissette Plots ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Anniversary Tour, Teases First Album in 8 Years

Single “Reasons I Drink” is out now

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MAY 10: Singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette performs onstage during day one of KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on May 10, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)

Alanis Morissette, Liz Phair and Garbage are heading out on tour this summer to commemorate the classic album 'Jagged Little Pill.'

WireImage

Alanis Morissette is heading out on tour this summer to commemorate her classic album Jagged Little Pill, which turns 25 in 2020 — and she’s releasing new music: “Reasons I Drink,” the lead single from her upcoming ninth studio album Such Pretty Forks in the Road. The LP, her first since 2012’s Havoc and Bright Lights, is due out May 1st, 2020.

The tour kicks off June 2nd in Portland, Oregon, and will run through July 25th with a final show in Nashville, Tennessee. On Monday, Liz Phair announced that she’ll be joining the Canadian musician — as well as famed alt-rock band Garbage — on the 31-date run through North America.

Presales for the Jagged Little Pill tour will begin Tuesday, December 10th at 11:00 a.m. local time. General on-sale will open Friday, December 13th at 11:00 a.m. local time.

Jagged Little Pill nostalgia is in full swing, with the album also receiving a Broadway adaptation this year. The musical, written by Diablo Cody and in the works since 2013, will debut at New York’s Broadhurst Theatre on December 5th.

Earlier this year, Phair published Horror Stories, the first of two planned memoirs detailing her career and life as a musician. Alongside her book publication, she released a new single, “Good Side,” and announced that she plans to release a full-length LP in 2020.

In 2018, to commemorate Exile in Guyville‘s 25th anniversary, Matador Records reissued the album as a boxset titled Girly-Sound to Guyville, which also included all three of Phair’s Girly-Sound cassette tapes from 1991. The box set marked the first official release of Phair’s pre-Guyville discography.

Alanis Morissette Jagged Little Pill Anniversary Tour Dates

June 2 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
June 3 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
June 5 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
June 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
June 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
June 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 12 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
June 13 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
June 14 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
June 17 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 18 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
June 20 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 23 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
June 26 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
June 27 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
June 28 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
July 1 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 2 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 3 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 6 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 8 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 9 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 16 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 17 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 18 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 21 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 23 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

