(Jagged) Little Drummer Boy

Alanis Morissette Gets Into the Christmas Spirit With ‘Little Drummer Boy’ Cover

Morissette covered "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" back in 2020
Alanis Morissette performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on March 04, 2020 in London, England. Rob Ball/WireImage

You oughta know that baby Jesus’s birthday is on the way! On Friday, Alanis Morissette released a sweet rendition of the Christmas classic “Little Drummer Boy.”

The track opens with a gentle twinkling sound before Morissette’s powerful vocals begin over the song’s classic melody. The track’s silly cover art would’ve placed Morissette at a seemingly tropical nativity scene alongside baby Jesus and Mother Mary. (10/10 photoshopping skills.)

The official cover comes three years after she sang the beloved holiday song “You Oughta Know” while busking at an NYC subway station with Jimmy Fallon in 2019. “Nobody knows about this. No one knows it’s me and Alanis,” Fallon said in the video. “Let’s do this,” added Morissette.

The recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee last released an official holiday song in 2020 when she dropped “Happy Xmas (War Is Over),” a cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s beloved 1971 song. With that song, Morisette was accompanied by a sweet children’s choir.

This was a big year for Morissette, who went on a tour to celebrate the anniversary of Jagged Little Pill and joined Olivia Rodrigo onstage during the Sour singer’s show at Los Angeles’ Grek Theatre.

“If anyone asks you whether you want to go on tour with your three children during Covid, you should say ‘Hell no,’” Morissette told Olivia Rodrigo of the expansive Jagged Little Pill tour during a conversation for Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians last year. “Touring is the greatest; I’ve been touring on and off since I was 15 years old. I am a bonafide road dog.”

