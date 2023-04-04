Alanis Morissette, LCD Soundsystem, Leon Bridges Set for 2023 Format Festival

Alanis Morissette, LCD Soundsystem, and Leon Bridges are among the artists headed to the Ozark Mountains for the 2023 Format Festival, taking place Sept. 22 through 24 in Bentonville, Arkansas.

The three-day event features a packed schedule of music, as well as visual and performing arts. On the music side, there will be sets from Little Simz, Modest Mouse, Jamie XX, Digable Planets, Tash Sultana, Bob Moses, Paul Cauthen, Theon Cross, Channel Tres, Franc Moody, Serpentwithfeet, Classixx, Francois K, Sparkle City Disco, Sudan Archives, Blond:Ish, Hermanos Gutiérrez, Nikki Lane, and the Pharcyde.

Format will also feature installations and art experiences from the likes of Guerrilla Girls, R's Inside Out Project, Jeremy Deller, Ragnar Kjartansson, and Kameelah Janan Rasheed. A full lineup is available on the poster below.

WELCOME TO FORMAT 2023!!!

PRESALE BEGINS THURSDAY 4/6 AT 10 AM CT.

SIGN UP TO GAIN ACCESS pic.twitter.com/2sMhATkURC — Format Festival (@format_festival) April 4, 2023

Presale for the 2023 Format Festival starts April 6 at 10 a.m. CT, with registration available on the fest’s website. Both three-day and single-day passes are available, as well as a variety of VIP and hotel packages.

This year will mark the second annual Format festival, debuting last year with sets from Phoenix, Khruangbin, Rufus Du Sol, Beach House, Nile Rodgers, the War on Drugs, the Flaming Lips, Herbie Hancock, and more. The festival is being spearheaded by C3 Presents — the production company behind big-name events like Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits Music Festival — with backing from members of the Walmart-rich Walton family.