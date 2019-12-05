See Disguised Alanis Morissette, Jimmy Fallon Busk in NYC Subway in Exclusive Clip

Alanis Morissette and Jimmy Fallon hit New York City’s 50th Street subway station below Rockefeller Center to busk in disguise for Wednesday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Morissette wore a blonde wig, sunglasses and hat, while Fallon donned a beard and sunglasses to obscure their identities.

The pair began by singing the classic Christmas carol “The Little Drummer Boy,” which drew some passersby to their makeshift stage on the platform. Morissette took the lead, while Fallon harmonized and played a drum. “Thank you very much, everybody. Happy, happy, happy holidays, everybody,” Fallon said at the end of the song, before he began to strip away his disguise and introduced himself. “My name is, uh, Jimmy Fallon. And this is Alanis Morissette!”

The reveal drew an even bigger crowd as fans flocked towards them. They closed with Morissette’s mega-hit from 1995’s Jagged Little Pill, “You Oughta Know.” Morissette was all smiles as she sang her emotive, raw lyrics. Meanwhile, Fallon provided tambourine accompaniment, backup vocals and skipped around the crowd, who exuberantly sang along.

On Monday, Morissette performed an acoustic set of Jagged Little Pill at New York’s Apollo Theater as part of a rollout to her new musical named after and based on the album. It makes its Broadway debut on Thursday at New York’s Broadhurst Theatre. Next year, the singer will embark on a 25th anniversary tour for the album, alongside Liz Phair and Garbage. In May, Morissette is set to release her ninth studio LP, Such Pretty Forks in the Road.