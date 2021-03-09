Alanis Morissette, Broadway Star Elizabeth Stanley Duet on ‘You Learn’

To mark the one-year anniversary of the shutdown of Broadway in New York City due to the coronavirus pandemic, Alanis Morissette shared a duet of her song “You Learn” with Tony-nominated Jagged Little Pill star Elizabeth Stanley.

“My favorite thing in the world is to collaborate with people who are willing to let an artistic partnership push us to the next place in our evolution as artists,” Morissette told ET. “It’s been really hard to be without my Jagged family for so many dark days this year, but I am deeply honored to know each person in this Broadway family and feel blessed beyond measure that our passion has continued to burn brightly, and our care and passion has only grown. This musical shifted my perception of myself as a lonely artist to a partner in the sweetest of art-crimes.”

Originally appearing on Morissette’s 1995 album Jagged Little Pill, “You Learn” was adapted into the closing number of the musical of the same name, written by Diablo Cody. The musical is nominated for 15 Tony Awards, the most of any show in the 2019-2020 season. Debuting in December 2019 to critical acclaim, the show is expected to reopen with the rest of Broadway after May 30th.

“With an eye toward our reconvening bliss, I send love today to the Broadway community, and a vision of connection and togetherness for tomorrow,” Morissette said. “The image of us reuniting after having been dark for such an unusually long time brings tears to my eyes, not only for how much I have missed everyone, but also for how beautiful it will feel to come together, and sing our clarion calls of the deepest truths within us all.”