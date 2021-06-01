Alanis Morissette Announces Rescheduled ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Anniversary Tour

Alanis Morissette is finally hitting the road to celebrate the 25th anniversary of 1995’s Jagged Little Pill; she announced a 35-date world tour through 2022 on Tuesday after 2019’s run was delayed due to the pandemic. The musician also released a duet with Willie Nelson, “On the Road Again.”

The U.S. run starts August 21st in Austin, Texas, and wraps in Los Angeles for a two-night event at the Hollywood Bowl on October 5th and 6th. Morissette will then head overseas, closing things out in the Philippines in November 2022. The shows will feature Morissette performing her 1995 album in its entirety, with openers including Garbage, Liz Phair, and Julia Stone. Tickets go on sale Thursday.

Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill, a musical based on the album that opened in 2019, returns to the stage this fall following Broadway’s pandemic shutdown. It was nominated for 15 Tony Awards.

Meanwhile, Morissette dropped her most recent album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, in 2020, a new song titled “I Miss the Band” in April, and a tribute song to the late Chester Bennington in May, “Rest.”

“Deeply yearning to play live music again,” Morissette wrote in a recent statement of the return of live music. “The sweat, the rapture, the movement, the love. I miss seeing your faces and being with my bandmates. Soon… we’ll be back together.”

Jagged Little Pill Tour Dates

August 12 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater**

August 13 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion**

August 14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP**

August 17 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre**

August 18 – West Palm Beach, FL @ ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre**

August 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre **

August 21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion**

August 22 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek**

August 25 – VA Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater**

August 26 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion**

August 28 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre**

August 29 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater**

August 31 – Columbia, MD @Merriweather Post Pavilion**

September 1 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center**

September 3 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**

September 4 – Mansfield, MA @ XFINITY Center**

September 5 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center**

September 8 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center**

September 10 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center**

September 11 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**

September 12 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre**

September 15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center**

September 17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena**

September 18 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**

September 19 – Kansas City, MO* @ T-Mobile Center**

September 22 – Denver, CO* @ Ball Arena**

September 23 – Salt Lake City @ USANA Amphitheatre**

September 25 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater**

September 27 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre**

September 29 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion**

September 30 – San Diego, CA* @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre**

October 2 – Las Vegas, NV * @ T-Mobile Arena**

October 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion**

October 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl**

October 6 – Los Angeles, CA* @ Hollywood Bowl**

**Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair