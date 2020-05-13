 Alanis Morissette Is Hosting a 'Jagged Little Pill' Livestream Benefit - Rolling Stone
Alanis Morissette Is Hosting a ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Livestream Benefit

Cast and crew of the Broadway musical will be featured on livestream alongside Morissette to benefit the Actors Fund

Alanis Morissette 'Jagged Little Pill'

Alanis Morissette and the cast and crew of 'Jagged Little Pill' will be hosting a COVID-19 relief benefit livestream.

Broadway World/Shutterstock

Alanis Morissette and the producers of the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill have announced a livestream benefit for COVID-19 relief.

You Live, You Learn: A Night with Alanis Morissette and Jagged Little Pill will take place Tuesday, May 19th from 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET, via the Jagged Little Pill Facebook and YouTube channels, and all proceeds from the event will go toward the Actors Fund, providing emergency relief to members of the professional theater community.

The livestream will feature conversations and performances by the cast of Jagged Little Pill, based on Morissette’s classic album of the same name. Morissette herself will perform and co-host the livestream with SafePlace International founder Justin Hilton. Special guests include the Broadway show’s writer Diablo Cody, director Diane Paulus, choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and orchestrator/arranger Tom Kitt.

“Led by our spiritual guide Alanis Morissette, the entire Jagged Little Pill family is excited to come together to share music and our musical’s messages of joy, healing, resilience and gratitude,” Jagged Little Pill producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David and Eva Price said in a statement. “We give immense thanks to AmEx for giving us the opportunity and for our cast and creative team for keeping the Jagged Little Spirit thriving during this trying time.”

Beginning today and leading up to the livestream on Tuesday, fans will be able to enter a sweepstakes on the show’s website for a chance to win special surprises, and even submit their own covers of Morissette’s music to be featured during the event.

In This Article: Alanis Morissette, Broadway, covid-19, livestream

