 Alanis Morissette, 'Jagged Little Pill' Cast to Host Biden Fundraiser - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Rolling Stone 500: How Bob Dylan Made 'Blood on the Tracks'
Home Music Music News

Alanis Morissette, ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Cast to Host Biden Fundraiser

Ticketed livestream will benefit Biden Victory Fund for Democratic candidate

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alanis Morissette and the Jagged Little Pill cast performs during the Times Square New Year's Eve 2020 Celebration on December 31, 2019 in New York City.

Alanis Morissette and the cast of 'Jagged Little Pill' will be hosting a fundraiser for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Michael Stewart/WireImage/Getty Images

Alanis Morissette and the cast of Jagged Little Pill will be hosting a fundraiser for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, the Broadway show’s producers announced on Friday.

The virtual fundraiser to benefit the Biden Victory Fund will be held on Tuesday, October 13th, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET (5 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT), and will feature performances, conversations, and messages from special surprise guests. Tickets are available from $25.00 at bit.ly/JLPforBidenFurther contribution levels include Supporter: $25; Advocate: $100; Sponsor: $250; Champion: $1,000; and Co-Host: $10,000 (write/raise), which includes a virtual meet-and-greet with the cast of Jagged Little Pill. 

“I couldn’t be happier to express my passion for conscionable leadership in America with our Jagged Little Pill Broadway team,” Morissette said in a statement. “Each person within this musical is a force of nature and activism in their own right, and I am thrilled to come together to support true democracy, and political and relational grace, with our whole JLP family.”

Jagged Little Pill producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David, and Eva Price — who will serve as Event Chairs alongside attorney and Broadway investor Andrew Byrnes — added: “Our show is all about encouraging action and making your voice heard. So, we are thrilled to be adding our voice to the Biden-Harris chorus this election season and we hope to inspire Americans to exercise their right to vote this November. We are indeed fighting for the soul of our country, and the cast of Jagged Little Pill is full of heart and soul.”

In This Article: Alanis Morissette, Jagged Little Pill, Joe Biden

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1344: Bruce Springsteen
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.