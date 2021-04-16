 Alanis Morissette Drops 'I Miss the Band' - Rolling Stone
Alanis Morissette Reminisces About Life on the Road on New Song ‘I Miss the Band’

Musician pairs track with music video filled with behind-the-scenes footage from previous tours

Jon Blistein

Alanis Morissette marks a year without touring with a new song, “I Miss the Band,” that pays tribute to her backing band.

The sweet piano ballad finds Morissette evoking every facet of life on the road, from wondering what city she just arrived in, to the ritual huddle before the show begins, to the blinding stage lights. But much of “I Miss the Band” captures the unique relationship between Morissette and her bandmates, especially the opening lines where she sings, “The inside joke well understood,” she sings, “The nudge nudge wink wink/And finishing each other’s harmonies.”

Morissette also released a music video for “I Miss the Band,” directed by Victor Indrizzo, that pairs the track with behind-the-scenes footage from past tours. “Deeply yearning to play live music again,” Morissette wrote in the video’s description. “The sweat, the rapture, the movement, the love. I miss seeing your faces and being with my bandmates. Soon… we’ll be back together.”

Morissette is also encouraging fans to donate to Backline, a non-profit that helps music professionals and their families find mental health and wellness resources.

Last year, Morissette released a new album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road. The record marked her first since 2012’s Havoc and Bright Lights.

