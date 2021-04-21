 Watch Alanis Morissette Perform 'I Miss the Band' on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
Watch Alanis Morissette Perform ‘I Miss the Band’ on ‘Fallon’

The track was released to support music non-profit Backline

Alanis Morissette offered a rendition of her new song “I Miss the Band” on The Tonight Show, performing virtually from a recording studio. Joined by a pianist, the singer highlighted the track’s emotional vocals, which reflect on missing her touring band.

Morissette released “I Miss the Band” earlier this week along with a music video directed by Victor Indrizzo, which showcases behind-the-scenes footage from past tours. “Deeply yearning to play live music again,” Morissette wrote in the video’s description. “The sweat, the rapture, the movement, the love. I miss seeing your faces and being with my bandmates. Soon… we’ll be back together.”

With the release of the one-off track, Morissette is encouraging fans to donate to Backline, a non-profit that helps music professionals and their families find mental health and wellness resources. She recently performed as part of Set Break, a virtual charity concert hosted by Backline, alongside Leon Bridges, Dawes, Black Pumas, Sara Bareilles, Bob Weir and more.

Last year, Morissette released a new album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road. It was her first record since 2012’s Havoc and Bright Lights.

In This Article: Alanis Morissette, Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show

