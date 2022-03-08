Alanis Morissette Expands ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Anniversary Tour

Alanis Morissette is expanding her 2022 world tour celebrating the 25-year anniversary of Jagged Little Pill with an additional slate of North American tour dates. The musician has also revealed that a new song titled “Olive Branch” will arrive on March 11. The track was co-written with Michael Farrell, who also served as producer alongside Henrik Jakobsson.

The newly added schedule of shows will kick off in Ottawa on July 10 and span through Aug. 6 where it will wrap in Mountain View, California. The tour will include stops in Montreal, Toronto, Holmdel, Milwaukee, Vancouver, Wheatland, and more. Ticket sales for the North American tour dates begin on Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. local time.

Just ahead of the new dates, Morissette will have wrapped a slate of shows throughout Europe, which were rescheduled from 2022. The European leg of the tour begins at Denmark’s Royal Arena on June 9 and concludes with two nights at the O2 in London on June 28 and 29.

Garbage will join the tour as an opener for most of the newly added dates with additional openers to be announced in June. Beth Orton will open for the musician in Europe.

Last year, Morissette took Jagged Little Pill on the road for a stretch of shows in North America, performing the record in full with Garbage, Liz Phair, and Julia Stone joining as openers.

“If anyone asks you whether you want to go on tour with your three children during Covid, you should say ‘Hell no,’” Morissette told Olivia Rodrigo of the expansive Jagged Little Pill tour during a conversation for Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians last year. “Touring is the greatest; I’ve been touring on and off since I was 15 years old. I am a bonafide road dog.”

2022 North American Jagged Little Pill Anniversary Tour Dates

July 10 – Ottawa @ Ottawa Bluesfest

July 12 – Montreal @ Bell Centre

July 13 – London, Ontario @ Rock the Park Fest

July 17 – Toronto @ Budweiser Stage

July 19 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 21 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 23 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

July 24 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 27 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

July 28 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

July 31 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Aug. 2 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug. 4 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 6 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre