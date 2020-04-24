Alanis Morissette Tackles Mental Illness on New Song ‘Diagnosis’

Alanis Morissette has shared a new track from her upcoming album Such Pretty Forks in the Road, titled “Diagnosis.”

In this simple piano ballad, Morissette tackles the challenges and stigma surrounding depression and other forms of mental illness. Co-written with Michael Farrell and produced by Alex Hope, the lyrics sound strangely prescient nowadays: “I’ve not left the house in a while/I’ve not felt a glimpse of ease/And I have not made much headway/Since I have come back from the war.”

Morissette previously released the songs “Reasons I Drink” and “Smiling” from the album, which is out May 1st. The latter track was written for the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill, inspired by Morissette’s classic 1995 album of the same name, which debuted at New York’s Broadhurst Theatre this past December.

To promote Such Pretty Forks in the Road, as well as commemorate Jagged Little Pill‘s 25th anniversary, Morissette is scheduled to head out on a world tour this year, kicking off with her North American run from June 2nd through July 25th with Liz Phair and Garbage. The European leg of the tour will kick off September 23rd in Copenhagen. Tour dates are subject to change due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.