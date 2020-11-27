Alanis Morissette Covers John Lennon, Yoko Ono’s ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’ in Bed-In Video

Alanis Morissette has dropped a cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s 1971 classic “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” along with an accompanying video.

In the Victor Indrizzo-directed video, Morissette and her family recreate their own bed-in, mirroring Lennon and Ono’s, with their own handwritten “Bed Peace” sign taped behind them as they sing the faithful rendition. The visual is interspersed with clips of her bandmates and their families singing together along with black-and-white snowy scenes of sleigh rides and kids building a snowman.

“It is an honor to cover this heartwarming song. The lyrics feel more pertinent than ever and this year has been a year of great resilience and adapting and feeling all the feelings,” the singer said in a statement. “May this song serve as a big hug to you and your sweet families and friends. Everything is going to be okay in the end, and if it’s not okay, it’s not the end.”

The track follows the release of her ninth studio album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, which arrived in July. On December 10th, Morissette will appear during the Tina Fey-hosted One Night Only: The Best of Broadway special on NBC. The event will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, a nonprofit that supports the Actors Fund. NBC will also be making a donation to the organization.