Alanis Morissette, Black Pumas, Dawes to Play ‘Set Break’ Virtual Charity Concert

Alanis Morissette, Black Pumas, and Dawes will perform at the upcoming virtual charity concert, Set Break, which aims to bring awareness to mental health issues in the music industry, especially one year after Covid-19 brought the live entertainment sector to a halt.

The non-profit Backline, which connects those in the music industry with mental health professionals, is hosting the event, which will air April 10th on the Relix Channel on Twitch. The show will feature a mix of performances, public service announcements, and conversations about mental health, and interactive sessions involving yoga and meditation.

The rest of the Set Break musical lineup boasts Leon Bridges, Sara Bareilles, Bob Weir and Wolf Bros., Ben Folds, Los Lobos, Oteil Burbridge, Deer Tick, K. Flay, Michael Franti, Galactic, American Authors, and DJ Millie.

Set Break will also feature a conversation with the Black Mental Health Alliance, which will share findings from a recent study on touring professionals conducted by the Tour Health Research Initiative. Additionally, the show will include “immersive wellness experiences” from groups like Wanderlust, Breathwrk, the Big Quiet, and Meditation Studio by Muse. Per a release, these will offer attendees “an opportunity for collective healing for all those affected by the closure of the live events industry.”

While Set Break will be free to watch, attendees will be encouraged to donate to various organizations including Backline, Crew Nation (Live Nation’s relief fund for touring crews out of work during the pandemic) and Sweet Relief’s Mental Health Fund (providing financial assistance to music industry professionals seeking therapy and other mental health services).

“Set Break will demonstrate the music industry’s resilience more than a year after the pandemic devastated our livelihoods,” Backline’s Executive Director Hilary Gleason said in a statement. “Backline has provided a safe place to land for industry workers during this time, and the event will bring together fans, artists, and organizations who all believe in the cause and want to create a safer and more supported environment for music to thrive.”